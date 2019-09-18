TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ108-190315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ109-190315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ111-190315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ110-190315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ112-190315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-190315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ125-190315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-190315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-190315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph with

higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ137-190315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ138-190315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-190315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-190315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-190315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-190315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ152-190315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-190315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ166-190315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ167-190315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

412 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

