TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019

_____

831 FPUS54 KSHV 060817

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

TXZ096-070345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108-070345-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-070345-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ111-070345-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ110-070345-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-070345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-070345-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-070345-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-070345-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-070345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-070345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ138-070345-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-070345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-070345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-070345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-070345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-070345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-070345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-070345-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ167-070345-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-070345-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TODAY.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

09

_____

