TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019
831 FPUS54 KSHV 060817
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
TXZ096-070345-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108-070345-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ109-070345-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ111-070345-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ110-070345-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ112-070345-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 mph becoming west
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-070345-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-070345-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-070345-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-070345-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ137-070345-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ138-070345-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ151-070345-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-070345-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-070345-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-070345-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming
east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-070345-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-070345-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-070345-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ167-070345-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-070345-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
317 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TODAY.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
09
