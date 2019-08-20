TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
