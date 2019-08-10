TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 102. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
346 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
