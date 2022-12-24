TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ 642 FPUS54 KSJT 240931 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 TXZ127-250045- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ072-250045- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ140-250045- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ054-250045- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ169-250045- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ154-250045- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ098-250045- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ099-250045- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ049-250045- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ113-250045- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ114-250045- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ128-250045- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-250045- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ065-250045- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ066-250045- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ139-250045- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ071-250045- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ073-250045- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ155-250045- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ076-250045- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ077-250045- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ168-250045- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-250045- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ078-250045- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$