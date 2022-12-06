TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

386 FPUS54 KSJT 060942

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

TXZ127-070045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ072-070045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ140-070045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-070045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ169-070045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-070045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-070045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-070045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-070045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ113-070045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ114-070045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-070045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-070045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ065-070045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-070045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-070045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-070045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-070045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-070045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-070045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-070045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ168-070045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-070045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-070045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

342 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather