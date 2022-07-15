TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

TXZ127-152100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ072-152100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ140-152100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ054-152100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ169-152100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ154-152100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ098-152100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ099-152100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ049-152100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

TXZ113-152100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

TXZ114-152100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ128-152100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ064-152100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ065-152100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ066-152100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ139-152100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ071-152100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ073-152100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ155-152100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ076-152100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ077-152100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ168-152100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ170-152100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ078-152100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

353 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

