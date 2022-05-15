TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot. Highs around

105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 100.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 100.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot. Highs

100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs around 104.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot. Highs 105 to

110. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot. Highs 105 to

110. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 104.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot. Highs 105 to

110. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 102.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot. Highs 105 to

110. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 100.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows around

70. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot.

Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy,

hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows around

70. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

400 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

