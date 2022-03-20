TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

TXZ127-210915-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ072-210915-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ140-210915-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ054-210915-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ169-210915-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-210915-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ098-210915-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ099-210915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ049-210915-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ113-210915-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ114-210915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ128-210915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50

mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ064-210915-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ065-210915-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ066-210915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-210915-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-210915-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ073-210915-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ155-210915-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ076-210915-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ077-210915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-210915-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-210915-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the late

evening and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-210915-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

918 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

