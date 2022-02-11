TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022 _____ 797 FPUS54 KSJT 110943 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 TXZ127-112215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-112215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-112215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ054-112215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-112215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ154-112215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-112215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-112215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ049-112215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-112215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-112215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-112215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-112215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-112215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-112215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-112215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ071-112215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-112215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-112215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ076-112215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-112215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-112215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-112215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ078-112215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 343 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather