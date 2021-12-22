TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021 _____ 484 FPUS54 KSJT 220855 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 TXZ127-222215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ072-222215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ140-222215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-222215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ169-222215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ154-222215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ098-222215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ099-222215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ049-222215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ113-222215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ114-222215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ128-222215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ064-222215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ065-222215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ066-222215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-222215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ071-222215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ073-222215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ155-222215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ076-222215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ077-222215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ168-222215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ170-222215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ078-222215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 255 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather