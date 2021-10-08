TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021 _____ 134 FPUS54 KSJT 080847 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 TXZ127-082115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-082115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-082115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ054-082115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-082115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ154-082115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ098-082115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-082115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ049-082115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-082115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-082115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-082115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-082115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-082115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-082115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-082115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ071-082115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-082115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ155-082115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ076-082115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-082115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ168-082115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ170-082115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ078-082115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 347 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather