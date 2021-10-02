TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

TXZ127-022115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ072-022115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ140-022115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ054-022115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ169-022115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-022115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-022115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ099-022115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ049-022115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ113-022115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ114-022115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ128-022115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ064-022115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ065-022115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-022115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ139-022115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ071-022115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-022115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ155-022115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ076-022115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-022115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-022115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-022115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-022115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

303 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

