TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021 _____ 137 FPUS54 KSJT 300852 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 TXZ127-302115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ072-302115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ140-302115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ054-302115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ169-302115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ154-302115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ098-302115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ099-302115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ049-302115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ113-302115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ114-302115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ128-302115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ064-302115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ065-302115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ066-302115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ139-302115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ071-302115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ073-302115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ155-302115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ076-302115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ077-302115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ168-302115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ170-302115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ078-302115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 352 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$