TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021 _____ 305 FPUS54 KSJT 220827 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 TXZ127-222130- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ072-222130- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ140-222130- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ054-222130- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ169-222130- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ154-222130- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ098-222130- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ099-222130- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ049-222130- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ113-222130- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ114-222130- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ128-222130- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ064-222130- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ065-222130- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ066-222130- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ139-222130- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ071-222130- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ073-222130- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ155-222130- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ076-222130- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ077-222130- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ168-222130- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ170-222130- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ078-222130- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 327 AM CDT Tue Jun 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$