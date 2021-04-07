TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 _____ 502 FPUS54 KSJT 070856 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 TXZ127-072115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ072-072115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ140-072115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-072115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-072115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ154-072115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ098-072115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ099-072115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ049-072115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-072115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-072115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ128-072115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ064-072115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-072115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-072115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-072115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ071-072115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-072115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ155-072115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-072115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-072115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ168-072115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ170-072115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ078-072115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 356 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$