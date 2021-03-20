TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

TXZ127-202115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ072-202115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ140-202115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ054-202115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-202115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ154-202115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ098-202115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ099-202115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ049-202115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ113-202115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ114-202115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ128-202115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ064-202115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ065-202115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ066-202115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ139-202115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ071-202115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ073-202115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ155-202115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ076-202115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ077-202115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ168-202115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ170-202115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ078-202115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

359 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

