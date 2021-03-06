TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021 _____ 640 FPUS54 KSJT 060915 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 TXZ127-062215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ072-062215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-062215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ054-062215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-062215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ154-062215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-062215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ099-062215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ049-062215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-062215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ114-062215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ128-062215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ064-062215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-062215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-062215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-062215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ071-062215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-062215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-062215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ076-062215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-062215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-062215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-062215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ078-062215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 315 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$