TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

_____

842 FPUS54 KSJT 261020

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

TXZ127-262215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-262215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-262215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ054-262215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-262215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ154-262215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ098-262215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-262215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-262215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-262215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-262215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-262215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-262215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-262215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ066-262215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ139-262215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ071-262215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-262215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-262215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-262215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-262215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-262215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-262215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-262215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather