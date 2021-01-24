TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

_____

559 FPUS54 KSJT 241053

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

TXZ127-242215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-242215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-242215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-242215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-242215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-242215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Areas

of fog late in the morning. Widespread drizzle and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-242215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-242215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-242215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-242215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-242215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-242215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-242215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-242215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-242215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-242215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-242215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-242215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-242215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Areas

of fog late in the morning. Widespread drizzle and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-242215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-242215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-242215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Areas

of fog late in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-242215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-242215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

453 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather