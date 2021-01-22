TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

TXZ127-222215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ072-222215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ140-222215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ054-222215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ169-222215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ154-222215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ098-222215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ099-222215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ049-222215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ113-222215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ114-222215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ128-222215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ064-222215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ065-222215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ066-222215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ139-222215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ071-222215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ073-222215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ155-222215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ076-222215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ077-222215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ168-222215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ170-222215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ078-222215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

332 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

