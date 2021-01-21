TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

_____

483 FPUS54 KSJT 210938

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

TXZ127-212215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ072-212215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-212215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-212215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-212215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-212215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-212215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-212215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-212215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ113-212215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ114-212215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ128-212215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-212215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-212215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-212215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-212215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-212215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-212215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-212215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-212215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-212215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ168-212215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-212215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-212215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

338 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

