TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 _____ 790 FPUS54 KSJT 140940 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 TXZ127-142215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ072-142215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ140-142215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ054-142215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-142215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ154-142215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ098-142215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ099-142215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ049-142215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-142215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ114-142215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ128-142215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ064-142215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-142215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ066-142215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ139-142215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ071-142215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-142215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ155-142215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ076-142215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-142215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ168-142215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ170-142215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ078-142215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 340 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather