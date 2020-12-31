TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020 _____ 029 FPUS54 KSJT 310934 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 TXZ127-312230- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain, snow and light sleet through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ072-312230- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain, light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Light sleet in the morning. Snow through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ140-312230- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ054-312230- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Windy. Rain early in the morning. Light sleet in the morning. Snow through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ169-312230- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Light freezing rain, light sleet and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ154-312230- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain, light sleet and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ098-312230- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Chance of rain, light freezing rain, light sleet and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ099-312230- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ049-312230- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain in the morning. Light sleet through early afternoon. Snow through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ113-312230- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain, snow and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ114-312230- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ128-312230- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ064-312230- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Snow and light sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 6 to 9 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ065-312230- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain early in the morning. Light sleet in the morning. Snow through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ066-312230- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain and light sleet in the morning. Snow through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ139-312230- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ071-312230- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain early in the morning. Light sleet in the morning. Snow through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ073-312230- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ155-312230- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ076-312230- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain and light freezing rain early in the morning. Light sleet in the morning. Snow through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 12 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ077-312230- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain and light sleet in the morning. Snow through the day. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ168-312230- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ170-312230- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain and light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ078-312230- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 334 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain, light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Light sleet through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$