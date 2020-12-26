TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

617 FPUS54 KSJT 260941

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

TXZ127-262245-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-262245-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-262245-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ054-262245-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-262245-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ154-262245-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-262245-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ099-262245-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-262245-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-262245-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-262245-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-262245-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-262245-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ065-262245-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ066-262245-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-262245-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ071-262245-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ073-262245-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-262245-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-262245-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ077-262245-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ168-262245-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-262245-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-262245-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

341 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

