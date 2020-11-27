TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

_____

158 FPUS54 KSJT 270929

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

TXZ127-272215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-272215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-272215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-272215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-272215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-272215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-272215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ099-272215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ049-272215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ113-272215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ114-272215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ128-272215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-272215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ065-272215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-272215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-272215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-272215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-272215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-272215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-272215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ077-272215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-272215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-272215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-272215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

329 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather