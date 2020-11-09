TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
960 FPUS54 KSJT 090953
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
TXZ127-092200-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ072-092200-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ140-092200-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ054-092200-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ169-092200-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds up to 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ154-092200-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ098-092200-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ099-092200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ049-092200-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ113-092200-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ114-092200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ128-092200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ064-092200-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ065-092200-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ066-092200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ139-092200-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ071-092200-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ073-092200-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ155-092200-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ076-092200-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ077-092200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ168-092200-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ170-092200-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ078-092200-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
353 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
