TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
464 FPUS54 KSJT 010905
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
TXZ127-012215-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ072-012215-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ140-012215-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ054-012215-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ169-012215-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ154-012215-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ098-012215-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ099-012215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ049-012215-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ113-012215-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ114-012215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ128-012215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ064-012215-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ065-012215-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ066-012215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ139-012215-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ071-012215-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ073-012215-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ155-012215-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ076-012215-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ077-012215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ168-012215-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ170-012215-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ078-012215-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
305 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
