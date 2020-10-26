TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain, rain and light sleet in the
morning, then rain and light freezing rain likely in the
afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and showers after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the evening,
then showers likely, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,
then rain and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. No
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Temperatures
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,
then rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely
in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain, rain and light sleet in the
morning, then rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. No
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of
an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely
in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,
then rain and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter
of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. North
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,
then rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. No sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain
likely and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain, light sleet and rain in the
morning, then rain and light freezing rain likely in the
afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain, rain and light sleet in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and showers
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
in the evening, then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of
less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and light freezing rain in the
evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and showers after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 48 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain in the evening,
then rain and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and
light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Rain
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
352 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and light freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
