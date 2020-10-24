TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

TXZ127-242115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-242115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ140-242115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing

rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-242115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-242115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ154-242115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ098-242115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-242115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-242115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-242115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then light freezing rain, light sleet and rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-242115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ128-242115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet and

rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ064-242115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-242115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then light freezing rain, light sleet and rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-242115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet and

rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-242115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-242115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-242115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ155-242115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ076-242115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ077-242115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-242115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ170-242115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ078-242115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

