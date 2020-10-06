TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

TXZ127-062115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-062115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-062115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ054-062115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-062115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ154-062115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-062115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-062115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-062115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ113-062115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ114-062115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-062115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-062115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ065-062115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-062115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ139-062115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ071-062115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-062115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ155-062115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ076-062115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-062115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-062115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-062115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ078-062115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

