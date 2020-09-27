TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
TXZ127-271015-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ072-271015-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the late evening and
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ140-271015-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the late evening and
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ054-271015-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ169-271015-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ154-271015-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ098-271015-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ099-271015-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ049-271015-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ113-271015-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ114-271015-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ128-271015-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ064-271015-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ065-271015-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ066-271015-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ139-271015-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the late evening and
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ071-271015-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ073-271015-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ155-271015-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ076-271015-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 20 mph becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ077-271015-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ168-271015-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ170-271015-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ078-271015-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
403 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
up to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
