TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
TXZ127-180915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ072-180915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ140-180915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ054-180915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ169-180915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ154-180915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ098-180915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ099-180915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ049-180915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ113-180915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ114-180915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ128-180915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ064-180915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ065-180915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ066-180915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ139-180915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ071-180915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ073-180915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ155-180915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ076-180915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ077-180915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ168-180915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ170-180915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ078-180915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
330 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
