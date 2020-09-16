TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

_____

872 FPUS54 KSJT 162051

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

TXZ127-170915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-170915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-170915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-170915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-170915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-170915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-170915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-170915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-170915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-170915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-170915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-170915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-170915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-170915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-170915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-170915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-170915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-170915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-170915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ076-170915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-170915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-170915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-170915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-170915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

351 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather