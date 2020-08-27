TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

021 FPUS54 KSJT 270827

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

TXZ127-270930-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-270930-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-270930-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-270930-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-270930-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-270930-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-270930-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-270930-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-270930-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-270930-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-270930-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-270930-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-270930-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-270930-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-270930-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-270930-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-270930-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-270930-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-270930-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-270930-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-270930-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-270930-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-270930-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-270930-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

327 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather