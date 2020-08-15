TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
TXZ127-151015-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ072-151015-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 103. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ140-151015-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ054-151015-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ169-151015-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ154-151015-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ098-151015-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ099-151015-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ049-151015-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ113-151015-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ114-151015-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ128-151015-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ064-151015-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-151015-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-151015-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ139-151015-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 103. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ071-151015-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-151015-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 103. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ155-151015-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ076-151015-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ077-151015-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ168-151015-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ170-151015-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ078-151015-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
402 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
