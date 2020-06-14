TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020
425 FPUS54 KSJT 140847
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
TXZ127-142115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-142115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-142115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-142115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-142115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-142115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-142115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-142115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-142115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-142115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-142115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-142115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-142115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-142115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-142115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-142115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-142115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-142115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-142115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-142115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-142115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-142115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-142115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-142115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
347 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
