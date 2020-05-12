TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

407 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

