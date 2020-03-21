TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

TXZ127-212115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ072-212115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ140-212115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ054-212115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-212115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature around 50. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ154-212115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ098-212115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ099-212115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-212115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ113-212115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ114-212115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ128-212115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ064-212115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-212115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-212115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-212115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ071-212115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-212115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ155-212115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ076-212115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature around 50.

South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

TXZ077-212115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ168-212115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ170-212115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ078-212115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

315 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

