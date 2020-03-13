TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

080 FPUS54 KSJT 130853

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

TXZ127-132115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

$$

TXZ072-132115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ140-132115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

$$

TXZ054-132115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ169-132115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ154-132115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

$$

TXZ098-132115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

$$

TXZ099-132115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

$$

TXZ049-132115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

$$

TXZ113-132115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

$$

TXZ114-132115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

$$

TXZ128-132115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

$$

TXZ064-132115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers

and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ065-132115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ066-132115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

$$

TXZ139-132115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

$$

TXZ071-132115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ073-132115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ155-132115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

$$

TXZ076-132115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ077-132115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ168-132115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ170-132115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

$$

TXZ078-132115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

353 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather