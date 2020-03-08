TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

_____

448 FPUS54 KSJT 080837

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

TXZ127-082115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-082115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-082115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-082115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-082115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-082115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-082115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-082115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-082115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-082115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-082115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-082115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-082115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-082115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-082115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-082115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-082115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-082115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-082115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-082115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-082115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-082115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-082115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-082115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

337 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather