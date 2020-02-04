TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

763 FPUS54 KSJT 040953

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

TXZ127-042215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet and chance of rain in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ072-042215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and light sleet. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ140-042215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and light

sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow and light sleet likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow, rain and light sleet

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ054-042215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ098-042215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and light sleet likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation around 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ099-042215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ049-042215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ113-042215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet and chance of rain in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ114-042215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet likely and chance of rain in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ128-042215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet likely and chance of rain in the

evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ064-042215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ065-042215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and light sleet in the evening, then snow

and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 20. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ066-042215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, light sleet and chance of rain in the evening,

then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 20. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ071-042215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and light sleet. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ073-042215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then light sleet, rain

and snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ139-042215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then sleet, snow and

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 3 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely and chance of light

sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature

around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ154-042215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and light

sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ155-042215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and light

sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ076-042215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and light

sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely and chance of light

sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ077-042215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and light

sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning, then a chance of snow, rain and light sleet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ078-042215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely and

light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around

30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ168-042215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

light sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet

in the morning, then a chance of snow, rain and light sleet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ169-042215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ170-042215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

353 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and

light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

