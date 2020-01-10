TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
057 FPUS54 KSJT 100950
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
TXZ127-101100-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-101100-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-101100-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-101100-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-101100-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ099-101100-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-101100-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ113-101100-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-101100-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-101100-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
late evening and after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-101100-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ065-101100-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-101100-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-101100-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ073-101100-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-101100-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-101100-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-101100-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-101100-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ077-101100-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-101100-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-101100-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-101100-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-101100-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
350 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather