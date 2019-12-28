TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
585 FPUS54 KSJT 280906
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
TXZ127-282230-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ072-282230-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ140-282230-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then
thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ054-282230-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ098-282230-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ099-282230-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ049-282230-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ113-282230-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ114-282230-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ128-282230-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ064-282230-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ065-282230-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ066-282230-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ071-282230-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ073-282230-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ139-282230-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ154-282230-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ155-282230-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ076-282230-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ077-282230-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ078-282230-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ168-282230-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ169-282230-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ170-282230-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
306 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
