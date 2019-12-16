TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

_____

687 FPUS54 KSJT 160900

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

TXZ127-162215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-162215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-162215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-162215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-162215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-162215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-162215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-162215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-162215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-162215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-162215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-162215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ066-162215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-162215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ073-162215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ139-162215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-162215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 50.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-162215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ076-162215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-162215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-162215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-162215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-162215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ170-162215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

300 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

