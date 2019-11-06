TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

306 FPUS54 KSJT 060929

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

TXZ127-062215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ072-062215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows 53 to 59. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ140-062215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ054-062215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ098-062215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ099-062215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ049-062215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ113-062215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ114-062215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ128-062215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ064-062215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ065-062215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ066-062215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ071-062215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ073-062215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ139-062215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows 52 to 58. South

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

TXZ154-062215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ155-062215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ076-062215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-062215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ078-062215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-062215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-062215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

around 30. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-062215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

$$

