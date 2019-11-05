TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ072-052215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ140-052215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to north around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ054-052215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ098-052215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
TXZ099-052215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ049-052215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ113-052215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ114-052215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ128-052215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ064-052215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ065-052215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ066-052215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ071-052215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ073-052215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ139-052215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ154-052215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ155-052215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ076-052215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60.
TXZ077-052215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ078-052215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ168-052215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ169-052215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ170-052215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
259 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
