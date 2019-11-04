TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

_____

501 FPUS54 KSJT 040934

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

TXZ127-042230-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-042230-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-042230-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-042230-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-042230-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-042230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-042230-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-042230-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-042230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-042230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-042230-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-042230-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ066-042230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ071-042230-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs 64 to 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-042230-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-042230-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-042230-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-042230-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-042230-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs 65 to 71. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-042230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-042230-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-042230-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-042230-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-042230-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

334 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather