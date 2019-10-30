TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning.

Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle and rain likely in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning.

Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance

of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance

of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Rain

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through the day. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance

of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

likely with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of drizzle in

the morning. Chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

likely and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

likely with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

