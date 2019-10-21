TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
TXZ127-212115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ072-212115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ140-212115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ054-212115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ098-212115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ099-212115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ049-212115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ113-212115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ114-212115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ128-212115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ064-212115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ065-212115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ066-212115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ071-212115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ073-212115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ139-212115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ154-212115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ155-212115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ076-212115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ077-212115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ078-212115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ168-212115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ169-212115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ170-212115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
332 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
